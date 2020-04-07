We come from the future
We come from the future
Television

5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows You Can Make Workout Games Out Of

Beth Elderkin
 and Matthew Reyes
Filed to:Watch It Nerds
Watch It NerdsfitnessexerciseRick and Mortythe witcherthe good placeSteven UniverseThe MandalorianSARS-CoV-2covid-19coronavirus
Save

Social distancing is affecting our bodies just as much as our minds. Without the ability to hit the gym or go to an exercise class, our physical routines have been upended. You might be substituting extra sessions of your favorite shows, or trying something new. Why not try a little workout while you watch?

For those struggling to build a new at-home routine, or just wanting to get a little physical, we’ve come up with a few workout games to incorporate into some of the best shows to binge-watch right now. Whether it’s trying to get Cara Dune’s arms, Baby Legs’ muscular (and tiny) legs, or Chidi’s surprisingly jacked abs, we’ve made accessible workouts you can do at home without any equipment.

All of the exercises on the list come from “global fitness resource” Darebee, and we’ve added links where you can check them out (as part of other routines). We’ve also provided some modification options for those who prefer or need to exercise sitting down. Be sure to watch our video above for examples of the workouts in action, featuring some our amazing and buff staffers! And of course, always work out within the range of your ability and every body is perfect exactly as they are.

Get those mighty arms.
Get those mighty arms.
Photo: Disney
The Mandalorian: Arms

Every time Baby Yoda uses his Force powers—or drinks soup—choose one of the following:

These Baby Legs are all might.
These Baby Legs are all might.
Image: Adult Swim
Rick and Morty: Leg Day

For every WUBBALUBBADUBDUB!!!!, choose one of the following:

Not sure what’s more tempting: The abs or the fact that he can shop in a crowded grocery store.
Not sure what’s more tempting: The abs or the fact that he can shop in a crowded grocery store.
Photo: NBC
The Good Place: Abs

Every time Janet is rebooted, choose one of the following:

Just keep breathing and breathing and breathing and breathing...
Just keep breathing and breathing and breathing and breathing...
Image: Cartoon Network
Steven Universe: Yoga

Every time the theme song plays, choose one of the following:

Toss a coin to your daddy.
Toss a coin to your daddy.
Photo: Netflix
The Witcher: Cardio

Whenever Jaskier sings “Toss a coin to your witcher,” choose one of the following:

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

