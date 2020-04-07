5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows You Can Make Workout Games Out Of

Social distancing is affecting our bodies just as much as our minds. Without the ability to hit the gym or go to an exercise class, our physical routines have been upended. You might be substituting extra sessions of your favorite shows, or trying something new. Why not try a little workout while you watch?



For those struggling to build a new at-home routine, or just wanting to get a little physical, we’ve come up with a few workout games to incorporate into some of the best shows to binge-watch right now. Whether it’s trying to get Cara Dune’s arms, Baby Legs’ muscular (and tiny) legs, or Chidi’s surprisingly jacked abs, we’ve made accessible workouts you can do at home without any equipment.

All of the exercises on the list come from “global fitness resource” Darebee, and we ’ve added links where you can check them out (as part of other routines). We ’ve also provided some modification options for those who prefer or need to exercise sitting down. Be sure to watch our video above for examples of the workouts in action, featuring some our amazing and buff staffers! And of course, always work out within the range of your ability and every body is perfect exactly as they are.

Get those mighty arms. Photo : Disney

Every time Baby Yoda uses his Force powers—or drinks soup—choose one of the following:



1 minute plank

10 push-ups



These Baby Legs are all might. Image : Adult Swim

10 squats anytime someone goes through a portal

anytime someone goes through a portal 10 march steps when a new alien appears

when a new alien appears 10 butt kicks when Rick whips out an invention

when Rick whips out an invention 20 side leg raises when Jerry does anything dumb

when Jerry does anything dumb 20 backward leg raises when Beth drinks wine

when Beth drinks wine 20 clamshells

(Modification: Use the chair leg workout here )

For every WUBBALUBBADUBDUB!!!!, choose one of the following:



1 minute wall sit (or 1 minute chair cycling )

20 squat hold calf raises (or 1 minute chair cycling )

Not sure what’s more tempting: The abs or the fact that he can shop in a crowded grocery store. Photo : NBC

10 crunches whenever someone mentions the Good or Bad Place

whenever someone mentions the Good or Bad Place 10 reverse crunches

10 heel taps

5 bridges at every Tahani name drop

at every Tahani name drop 10 sitting twists

30 seconds of bicycles

(Modification: Use the chair abs workout here )

Every time Janet is rebooted, choose one of the following:



Just keep breathing and breathing and breathing and breathing... Image : Cartoon Network

Advertisement

Every time the theme song plays, choose one of the following:



Toss a coin to your daddy. Photo : Netflix

Advertisement

Whenever Jaskier sings “Toss a coin to your witcher,” choose one of the following:



Burpees for as long as you can (or chair jacks )

10 full V-sits (or chair jacks )

