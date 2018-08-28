Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Lego

If you’re a Lego aficionado, there’s a good chance you’ve occasionally bought an entire set just to add a single, four-centimeter plastic figure to your collection. Today Lego is officially celebrating the 40-year anniversary of its Minifigures, so now’s as good a time as any to discuss which one is your all-time favorite.

When it comes to which minifigure is Lego’s greatest creation, if you answer anything other than the ‘80s peg-leg, hook-handed pirate captain, you’re unfortunately incredibly wrong. But your confusion will be forgiven, because since the current Minifigure design (with movable arms and legs) was originally introduced back in 1978, Lego has flooded toy store shelves with over 8,000 different variations. This year alone there will be 650 unique Minifigure heads available across all the various Lego building sets, so trying to remember them all is an act of futility.

In 2010 Lego decided to capitalize on the popularity of its Minifigures with a line of blind-bagged figures that cemented the toys as legit collectibles in and of themselves, instead of just accessories included with larger building sets.

So which Minifigure is your all-time favorite? The classic spaceman? Robin Hood? Yoda? Let us know in the comments below, we won’t judge you.