The Star Wars saga returns in 2022, and it’s sharing some time with Pandora.

Disney just revealed a bunch of new release dates, with the highlight being that three new, yet-to-be-titled Star Wars movies will be released every other December starting in 2022. In the years between, Disney will release new James Cameron Avatar movies, since the company now owns that franchise as well. That starts in 2021, which delays that franchise a year.

The news also includes new release dates for the X-Men spinoff The New Mutants (now April 3, 2020), the Brad Pitt sci-fi film Ad Astra (now September 9 of this year), and the literary adaptation Artemis Fowl, which shifts to May 29, 2020. Also, the studio dated the Cruella de Vil film, likely starring Emma Stone, for Christmas next year.

Conspicuously absent from this news? Anything about Marvel Studios specifically. But those dates have been set for a while. There are “Untitled Marvel” movies coming on May 1, 2020; November 6, 2020; February 12, 2021; May 7, 2021; November 5, 2021; February 18, 2022; May 6, 2022; and July 29, 2022. So far.

So after the release of The Rise of Skywalker, it’ll be three years until we see a new Star Wars movie. Which is probably for the best (plus, there’s quite a bit of TV to focus on). In the meantime, Disney has Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Cruella for Christmas 2020, Avatar 2 for 2021, and then a galaxy far, far, away again in 2022.

But wait, there’s more.

Gambit, which was previously on Fox’s release schedule, has been axed. The animated film Spies in Disguise has been bumped to Christmas this year. Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, has been moved to February of next year. Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds/Shawn Levy video game movie, is coming July 3, 2020. A Bob’s Burgers movie is coming July 17, 2020. (Both were previously announced.) Nimona, based on Noelle Stevenson’s webcomic, has been moved a year to March 3, 2021. That new Indiana Jones project is still scheduled for July 9, 2021, then Christmas looks like this for a few years:

December 17, 2021 - Avatar 2

December 16, 2022 - Untitled Star Wars

December 22, 2023 - Avatar 3

December 20, 2024 - Untitled Star Wars

December 19, 2025 - Avatar 4

December 18, 2026 - Untitled Star Wars

December 17, 2027 - Avatar 5

It’s important to note too that there’s no indication these Star Wars films are a new trilogy or any of the previously teased films. They may be, but they may not be either. We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s the full press release.

Are you excited about every other Christmas swapping Star Wars and Avatar?

This article was updated a few times after publication.

