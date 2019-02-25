Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

HBO is teasing us once again, this time with Game of Thrones, Watchmen, and His Dark Materials. Sylvester Stallone is working on a non-Marvel or DC superhero movie. Alex Kingston teases River Song’s potential with the new Doctor. Plus new looks at Captain Marvel, Doom Patrol and more. Watch out, spoilers have a case of the Mondays.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

New set photos from Hollywood Pipeline see the Huntress wrapped in chains and Harley Quinn carrying a large bag of dog food— possibly indicating an appearance from her pet hyenas, Bud and Lou.

Kingsman 3

THR reports Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming Kingsman prequel (currently untitled) is now slated for a February 14, 2020 release date.

Free Guy

THR also has word the upcoming video game satire starring Ryan Reynolds hits theaters July 3, 2020. They report says “revolves around a background character who realizes he’s living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Appearing as a guest on The Mike Calta Radio Show, Kevin Smith revealed his latest Jay & Silent Bob film will see release in the fall.

Oh listen, no, I think we’re out in the fall. Yeah, it’s a quick turnaround.

Samaritan

Meanwhile, MGM has acquired the rights to Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone’s “dark, fresh take on the superhero genre” from screenwriter Bragi F. Schut.

The Lion King

A new promo (very similar to the first except perhaps with updated VFX) for Jon Favreau’s The Lion King aired last night during the Oscars.

There’s also a new poster which gives us our first look at Mufasa.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel spars with Yon-Rogg in the latest clip.

Stargirl

Deadline reports Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, and Cameron Gellman have joined the cast of DC Universe’s Stargirl as series regulars. Smart will play Courtney’s mother, Barbara Whitmore, while Romano has been cast as Mike Dugan, the family’s “unctuous new step-relative.” Jackson, Sansone, and Gellman’s characters are currently undisclosed.

Avenue 5

Josh Gad has joined Armando Iannucci’s upcoming sci-fi comedy as Herman Judd, “the billionaire face and name behind Avenue 5 and the whole Judd brand, which includes hotels, fitness clubs and space tourism. Judd is used to a life of luxury. He made his money from holiday resorts and thinks he’s good at everything else. Terrible at science, he leaves that to the scientists he employs to give him the answers he wants.”

[Deadline]





Doctor Who

Alex Kingston discussed the possibility of reprising her role as River Song in a recent interview with The Radio Times.

Yeah I did meet [Jodie Whittaker]. We chatted about me coming back to Doctor Who! I love the character, and I think that, my gosh, there are wonderful potential opportunities down the road. But it’s not my decision. The fact is, because they’re all the same person ultimately, I don’t think she would think of her any differently to any of the others in a way. Because they’re the same spirit inside. It’s just a different, deep love. And you know, technically the Doctor is River’s second wife. Cleopatra being the first.

Wynonna Earp

According to Deadline, production has been delayed on Wynonna Earp’s fourth season due to “financial difficulties” at IDW Entertainment.

Riverdale

FP celebrates his 50th birthday in the synopsis for Riverdale’s 50th episode, “American Dreams,” airing March 13.

As Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) prepares for FP’s (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions his mom’s motives for returning to Riverdale. When an unexpected encounter brings Archie (KJ Apa) back into the world of G&G, Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to help him face his past head-on. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves at a crossroads, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reveals a damaging secret to Betty. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#315).

Doom Patrol



The team meets Dr. Von Fuchs in Paraguay in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Puppet Patrol.”

The Orville

Meanwhile, the Orville crew travel to Isaac’s homeworld in the trailer for “Identity, Part 2.”

The Walking Dead

Alpha explains her love of animals to Lydia in a clip from next week’s episode, “Guardians.” You can check out our recap of last night’s episode right here.

Game of Thrones/Watchmen/His Dark Materials



Finally, a new promo for HBO’s 2019 programming slate contains new footage from Game of Thrones, Watchmen, and His Dark Materials, but you can find a better teaser of that last one right here.