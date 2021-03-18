3 More Potential Game of Thrones Spinoff Possibilites Have Emerged

Flea Bottom may be the setting for a new HBO show. Photo : HBO

Brandon Stark may have won the Game of Thrones but HBO isn’t ready to leave George R.R. Martin’s Westeros like that. Three new storylines have emerged as possible spinoffs set in the world, in addition to the few that are already in the works.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that HBO is currently considering shows based on the “The 9 Voyages” or “Sea Snake,” “Flea Bottom, ” and “10,000 Ships,” all of which are historically important stories or places in Game of Thrones. Of the three, the “Sea Snake” show is reportedly the furthest along, with Bruno Heller, of Rome and Gotham fame, on board. The other two don’t have anyone attached.

“The 9 Voyages” or “Sea Snake” show would follow Corlys Velaryon, an adventurer who explored all of Westeros on his ship, The Sea Snake, accumulated all kinds of wealth, and married a p rincess. He’s being portrayed by Steve Toussaint in the first Game of Thrones spinoff show, House of the Dragon, as the hand of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy.

“ Flea Bottom, ” of course, refers to one of the poorest areas in King’s Landing (where King Robert Baratheon’s bastard Gendry was often seen), and the show would explore what life is like for people of Westeros who aren’t part of the wealthy elite . And “10,000 Ships” tells the tale of Princess Nymeria and “the final fatal war between the proud princes of the river and the dragonlords of old Valyria,” according to George R.R. Martin himself. You can read more about that here.

And yes, these ideas are in addition to House of the Dragon, which will begin filming soon, the potential Tales of Dunk & Egg series, and the animated series. But it’s also important to remember that HBO killed several other Game of Thrones pitches over the years. So there’s no guarantee any of these go anywhere. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway is just how eclectic and deep the different shows being discussed are.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.