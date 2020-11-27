21 Great Sci-Fi Christmas Ornaments From Hallmark

Image : Hallmark

Is it really Christmas if you don’t have a little sci-fi on your tree? Hallmark would say no.

Every year the company releases hundreds of new Keepsake Ornaments, many of which are based on popular culture. Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, DC, you name it. Each time the collections seem like they get better and better (or weirder and weirder). So since those Christmas trees are probably going up right about now, we thought we’d show you just a few of our favorite sci-fi picks from the company’s selection of ornaments for 2020.

We’ll start with this excellent Holiday Spider-Man (above) that costs $18.