21 Great Sci-Fi Christmas Ornaments From Hallmark

21 Great Sci-Fi Christmas Ornaments From Hallmark

Germain Lussier
Image: Hallmark

Is it really Christmas if you don’t have a little sci-fi on your tree? Hallmark would say no.

Every year the company releases hundreds of new Keepsake Ornaments, many of which are based on popular culture. Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, DC, you name it. Each time the collections seem like they get better and better (or weirder and weirder). So since those Christmas trees are probably going up right about now, we thought we’d show you just a few of our favorite sci-fi picks from the company’s selection of ornaments for 2020.

We’ll start with this excellent Holiday Spider-Man (above) that costs $18.

Lego Of My Han Solo

Lego Of My Han Solo

Image: Hallmark

Lego Han Solo costs $17. What a bargain.

Wonder Woman 1984 Is Out!

Wonder Woman 1984 Is Out!

Image: Hallmark

Wonder Woman 1984 may not be out yet (in theaters at least), but she is out to decorate! This one is $19.

Something’s Fishy

Something’s Fishy

Image: Hallmark

It may not be Jason Momoa but this DC Comics Aquaman and Storm ornament is $20.

Mirror, Mirror On the Tree

Mirror, Mirror On the Tree

Image: Hallmark

Uhura from the Star Trek episode “Mirror, Mirror” is just one of the characters available. There’s also Spock and Kirk. They are $35.

What a Walker

What a Walker

Image: Hallmark

The AT-AT walks from the planet Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back to your tree for $30. Also, there are SO many Star Wars ornaments. You’ll see a few more on this list but not all of them.

We’re Off To “Tree” the Wizard

We’re Off To “Tree” the Wizard

Image: Hallmark

...the wonderful Wizard of Oz. This Emerald City ornament costs $40.

You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Tree

You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Tree

Image: Hallmark

Especially if you want to put this hilarious $18 Jaws ornament on it.

Gotta Catch Em All

Gotta Catch Em All

Image: Hallmark

The famous Pokemon Pikachu is available for $16. There’s also a Pokeball ornament.

Stranger Things On Your Tree

Stranger Things On Your Tree

Image: Hallmark

What says “Christmas” like a Stranger Things Demogorgon? It costs $18.

A True Legend

A True Legend

Image: Hallmark

Maybe our favorite of all the ornaments is this replica of the original gold Legend of Zelda Nintendo cartridge. It costs $30.

BAM! POOF!

BAM! POOF!

Image: Hallmark

Hitch a ride in this 1966 Batmobile ornament which costs $30.

This Is Halloween

This Is Halloween

Image: Hallmark

Halloween? No, sorry, it’s Christmas. There are several Nightmare Before Christmas ornaments this year and we love this one of Sally. It costs $35

Great Shot, Kid

Great Shot, Kid

Illustration for article titled 21 Great Sci-Fi Christmas Ornaments From Hallmark
Image: Hallmark

This Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet isn’t one in a million. It’s $18.

Merry Quinnsmas

Merry Quinnsmas

Image: Hallmark

This Harley Quinn ornament from Birds of Prey kicks ass for $18.

Is That The Rock or a Mouse?

Is That The Rock or a Mouse?

Image: Hallmark

While fans wait for the Jungle Cruise movie, they can get this ornament based on the Disney ride for $20.

A True Wonder

A True Wonder

Image: Hallmark

Sure, you can get Gal Gadot. But Lynda Carter Wonder Woman is even cooler. The ornament is $20.

I Am Santa Claus

I Am Santa Claus

Image: Hallmark

That’s what he says, right? Oh, no, he says “I am Iron Man.” This Endgame ornament is $18.

That’s Heavy, Doc

That’s Heavy, Doc

Image: Hallmark

Hopefully not too heavy though or this Marty McFly ornament might topple your tree. It’s $20.

THE BABY!

THE BABY!

Image: Hallmark

I was going to leave this $20 Baby Yoda ornament for last but then I saw this...

Look at This Christmas Tree

Look at This Christmas Tree

Image: Hallmark

It’s a Christmas tree! A tree named Groot. He costs $18.

 Click here to see the full collection from Hallmark.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

