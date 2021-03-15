2021's Oscar Nominations Show Off a Diverse Field, Few Genre Titles

Nominees Steven Yuen, Chadwick Boseman, and Riz Ahmed in their more nerdy roles. Image : AMC, Marvel, and Lucasfilm

We all know 2020 wasn’t exactly a good year for movies. That’s not to say good movies didn’t come out—there’s Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, just to name a few. But for those hoping for genre fare in awards season, studios for the most part decided to hold their big-budget, potentially big-earning nerdy blockbusters for a time when the plague wasn’t running rampant and people could pay $10 a ticket to see them.



As a result, this year’s Academy Award nominees are rather lacking, at least in terms of genre entertainment, but there are things worth noting among the nominees. The late actor Chadwick Boseman and The Walking Dead’s Steven Yuen grabbed Best Actor noms for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Minari, respectively, as did Rogue One and Venom’s Riz Ahmed, for Sound of Metal. Yuen and Ahmed’s nominations are particularly historic: Yuen becomes the first ever Asian-American considered in the Best Actor category, while Ahmed, who is of British and Pakistani descent, joins him as just the fourth actor of Asian descent to be nominated in the category.

Director Chloé Zhao was nominated for Nomadland—which makes it even crazier her next project is Marvel’s Eternals movie—alongside fellow nominee Emerald Fennell marking the first time multiple women have been nominated in the category. For more specific genre nods, Disney’s Mulan might nab Best Costume design, while Soul is nominated for every audio award possible, including best Animated Movie (alongside Disney’s Onward), as per standard Disney/Pixar procedure. Other than those, though? You can check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role



Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design



Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score



Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay



Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Animated Short Film



Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film



Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Actor in a Supporting Role



Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature



Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject



Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film



Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound



Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best Production Design



The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing



The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography



Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects



Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film



Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Song



“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role



Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role



Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director



Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture



The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25.

