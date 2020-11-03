16 of the Most Inspiring Cityscapes in Science Fiction

From left: Big Hero 6, Her, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Image : Disney , Annapurna Pictures , Lucasfilm

Science fiction has long existed to warn us about the dangers that await us, but sometimes it’s also there to remind us of how good things could be—and how beautiful they can look.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most beautiful and inspiring cityscapes in modern science fiction. These are the ones that fill us up with hope instead of dread, promising a future that we could have if we strive toward embracing the best parts of ourselves and the world around us. When things are tough, sometimes it’s good to take a breath and admire how things could be one day.

Here are our picks for some of the most inspiring cityscapes in science fiction—let us know some of your favorites in the comments. We also included a few cityscapes at the end that, while beautiful, are a bit more dystopian than the others—if that’s not your cup of Earl Grey this week, feel free to stop reading a bit early.