Image: Criterion Collection

In recent years, fans of the Criterion Collection probably noticed the numbers on the spine of each release were nearing quadruple digits. Some likely wondered, “What does Criterion have in mind for disc number 1,000?” The answer is here and it’s fit for a king.

Number 1,000 in the Criterion Collection is Godzilla: The Shōwa Era-Films, 1954-1975. It’s a 15-film box set that, for the first time ever, collects “all the Godzilla films from Japan’s Showa era: 15 kaiju rampages, presented in high-definition digital transfers and accompanied by a slew of supplemental material, including a giant deluxe hardcover book with notes on each film and new illustrations from 16 artists, new and archival interviews with cast and crew members, and much, much more.” It’s out October 29.

Advertisement

Photo: Criterion Collection

Advertisement

The movies are as follows:

Godzilla 1954 • 96 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio

1954 • 96 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio Godzilla Raids Again 1955 • 81 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio

1955 • 81 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio King Kong vs. Godzilla U.S.-RELEASE VERSION 1963 • 91 minutes • Color • Monaural • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

U.S.-RELEASE VERSION 1963 • 91 minutes • Color • Monaural • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Mothra vs. Godzilla 1964 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1964 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster 1964 • 93 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1964 • 93 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Invasion of Astro-Monster 1965 • 94 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1965 • 94 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Ebirah, Horror of the Deep 1966 • 86 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1966 • 86 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Son of Godzilla 1967 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1967 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Destroy All Monsters 1968 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1968 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio All Monsters Attack 1969 • 69 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1969 • 69 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Godzilla vs. Hedorah 1971 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1971 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Godzilla vs. Gigan 1972 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1972 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Godzilla vs. Megalon 1973 • 81 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1973 • 81 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 1974 • 84 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

1974 • 84 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio Terror of Mechagodzilla 1975 • 83 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Advertisement

Plus, there are tons of special features. Here’s a teaser trailer:

Advertisement

“A Look Inside Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954–1975” from Criterion Collection on Vimeo.

And here are the images of the box art for each movie, which are all truly gorgeous.



Advertisement

Terror of Mechagodzilla Criterion cover Son of Godzilla Criterion cover Mothra vs. Godzilla Criterion cover King Kong vs. Godzilla Criterion cover Invasion of Astro-Monster Criterion cover Godzilla vs. Megalon Criterion cover Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Criterion cover Godzilla vs. Hedorah Criterion cover Godzilla vs. Gigan Criterion cover Godzilla Raids Again Criterion cover Godzilla Criterion cover Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Criterion cover Ebirah, Horror of the Deep Criterion cover Destroy All Monsters Criterion cover All Monsters Attack Criterion cover 1 / 15

The set has a suggested retail price of $225 and is out October 29. I can’t imagine being a Godzilla fan and not drooling over this.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.