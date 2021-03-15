13 WandaVision Facts Magically Revealed in Its Making-of Documentary

Taped in front of a live studio audience

Honey! I’m home! Photo : Marvel/Disney+

To make sure WandaVision’s first episode, which is set in the 1950s à la The Dick Van Dyke Show (which was actually the early ‘60s), the production tried to copy almost everything a show like that would have done. It was shot in front of a live studio audience who were asked to sit on old chairs. Vision’s office set, as well as the living room and kitchen sets, were all on the same stage next to each other. The actors wore period clothing, down to the underwear, and even the crew all dressed up in period garb.