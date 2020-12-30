Are these the movies we’ll be talking about this time next year? Photo : Sundance

Even though no one will actually be in Park City, Utah to see it, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is still happening. It’s taking place mostly online from January 28-February 3 and anyone can go, if they buy tickets and passes. Those go on sale January 7 so, in the build-up to that, we went through the schedule and picked out 12 very interesting sounding genre films that we’re excited to check out.

If Sundance tradition holds, many of these could end up being some of 2021's most buzzed-about hits (for example, last year Possessor, His House, and Save Yourselves all premiered at Sundance).