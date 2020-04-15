10 TV Shows That Are Not (Yet) Postponed or Canceled

AW JEEZ! Image : Adult Swim

Every movie you’ve been looking forward to has been postponed; (nearly) every convention you wanted to attend has been canceled. Even some of the TV shows you’ve already been watching have gotten the bump. But a blessed few series are still on their way! Here are 10 genre shows you can still watch as intended.



1) What We Do in the Shadows

BAT! Staten Island’s bickering vampire roommates return for season two not a moment too soon with their blend of bone-dry comedy and blood-gushing horror. Season one was one of our favorite TV shows of 2019, and we are so glad that the consistently fun series—based on the cult mockumentary by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi—is returning on schedule, much like a mortal lover (GREGOR!) who keeps getting reborn and popping back up in one’s immortal existence. (Season two premieres tonight on FX)

2) Upload

Robbie Amell (The Flash) stars in this 10-episode sci-fi comedy from Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation). It’s set in a tech-heavy near-future world where “humans can choose to be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death,” according to an Amazon press release. Amell plays a developer who must make a split-second decision regarding his fate after a self-driving car accident—and soon finds the digital afterlife is not what he expected. If you’re having Good Place withdrawals, Upload looks like a decent next binge. (Series premiere May 1 on Amazon)

3) Rick and Morty

The news dropped on April Fools’ Day, but it was no joke to the zillions of Rick and Morty faithful left longing after the first half of season four wrapped up last year: part two would be arriving...way sooner than we thought! So far we’ve gotten a trailer and a glimpse at the pun-laden episode titles, which fans know by now reveal absolutely nothing about what’s to come. We can’t wait to feast our eyeholes on whatever weird adventures await. (Second half of season four premieres May 3, Adult Swim)

4) Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland has another show dropping in early May—and while Solar Opposites is also an animated sci-fi comedy about an unusual family, it’s way more of a fish-out-of-water story than a retread of the “smartest guy in the universe” thing. It’s about a makeshift family of aliens who land on Earth and try to fit in...sorta...though human culture often proves an infuriating mystery. It looks hilarious. (Series premiere May 8 on Hulu)

5) Snowpiercer

After a very long development period, the much-anticipated series inspired by Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic drama set aboard a perpetually speeding, class-divided train is finally almost here. Even better, the show—starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs—is actually pulling into the station a little early, after nudging up its premiere date by a couple weeks. (Series premiere May 17 on TNT)

6) Stargirl

The CW and DC Universe have been dutifully promoting the hell out of their upcoming teenage superhero series based on showrunner Geoff Johns’ DC Comics creation. Brec Bassinger stars as Courtney Whitmore, the girl with the cosmic staff, with Luke Wilson as her stepdad. The series, which will introduce teenage versions of the Justice Society, looks like it’ll lean into comedy over drama. (Series premiere May 18 on DC Universe; all episodes air the next day on the CW)

7) The 100

The 100 may not be a show you can just dive right into, considering it’s about to enter its seventh and final season, but its diehard fans have been waiting patiently after a cliffhanger capped season six back in August. Considering that creator-exec producer Jason Rothenberg tweeted on March 14 in celebration of “the last ever production day” of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, it sure sounds like The 100—which will end after its 100th episode, appropriately enough—had the good fortune to wrap just before the world took an extended time-out. (Season seven premieres May 20 on the CW)

8) Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Another longstanding show, a network holdout as Marvel revs up for its new programming on Disney+, begins its seventh and final season in May. (Season seven premieres May 27 on ABC)

9) Space Force



So far there’s no trailer for this comedy (the second Greg Daniels series on this list, after Upload) that casts Steve Carell as the head of you-know-which new military branch—but Netflix did recently share a bunch of images and a detailed description, all included in the below post. (Series premiere May 29 on Netflix)

10) NOS4A2

We really liked season one of this moody Joe Hill adaptation about a high schooler named Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) whose gritty New England life takes a turn when she realizes she has a psychic connection to a vampire (played by Zachary Quinto) who a) drives a vintage Rolls-Royce across America, looking for children to drain the life force out of, and b) is obsessed with Christmas. Yep. The first season ended with a time jump and the reveal that the main character is now pregnant, so it’ll be interesting to see what new twists and quirks await. (Season two premiere June 1 on AMC)

