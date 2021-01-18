10 Marvel Duos We'd Love to See Get the WandaVision Treatment

Screenshot : Disney+

Anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That statement is still true even if the “cinematic” universe isn’t just “cinematic” anymore. With this week’s release of WandaVision, the MCU is now streaming too. And streaming Marvel, so far, is way weirder than movie Marvel. WandaVision takes a fantastic, nostalgic look at the relationship of two supporting characters in a way that would have been very difficult on the big screen.

So we thought, could this format work for other MCU pairings? Who else would we pay to watch a sitcom about? Here are the answers, starting with the above Okoye and W’Kabi. We know they’re together. We know they love their country. But what’s their home life like? It would be fascinating.