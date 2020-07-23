10 Good Boy Monsters From TV and Movies

Pictured: A bunch of Good Boys. Image : Sony Pictures Animation , Disney , Lucasfilm , Netflix

You don’t have to be a traditional pupper to be a Good Boy. These monsters, undead creatures, and otherworldly forces have some of the biggest hearts out there—along with the most rub-able tummies.

We’ve picked the 10 best Good Boy monsters from television shows and movies. We didn’t include creatures that normally do naughty things, because that would defeat the purpose of being a “good boy.” We also avoided humans who had been transformed into monsters, as well as creatures that were fully intelligent and could carry on conversations—with one notable exception. Be sure to let us know some of your favorite Good Boy monsters in the comments!

Thing gives head rubs and thumbs-ups in equal measure. Image : Paramount Pictures

Thing T. Thing (The Addams Family)

This spider-like appendage from The Addams Family franchise is a loyal member of the serious and spooky household. He’s been played by various actors (and CGI) over the years, notably by Christopher Hart in the ‘90s movies. Cartoonist Charles Addams first envisioned Thing as a disembodied head that rolled around the house on ramps and pulleys, but he was later changed to a hand so he would be easier for audiences to... handle. I’ll see myself out.

Bub the Ghost Dog is ready to play. Image : Laika Animation

Bub the Ghost Dog (ParaNorman)

Norman has a hard time getting people to understand that he can see and talk to dead people—until he meets Neil. The two of them quickly bond over Neil’s desire to play with his dead dog, Bub. Norman sees that Bub is looking a bit more divided than usual, but he’s still eager to spend time with his former master. Not even death itself can stop Neil and his formerly corporeal canine from playing afterlife fetch.

Mike Wazowski might be terrified, but Archie is happy to be along for the ride. Image : Disney

Archie the Scare Pig (Monsters University)

Archie is the squealing mascot of Monsters University’s rival, Fear Tech. Sully kidnapped Archie as a prank in order to impress the fraternity he was trying to join. It may have been a collegiate disaster, with Archie causing havoc throughout the dorms, but it did bring Sully and Mike together for the first time. A friendship that would last many monster lifetimes.

“Sarah, friend.” Image : TriStar

Ludo (Labyrinth)

This tall sack of cuddles joined Sarah on her quest to reach the center of the labyrinth and save her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King. He had the ability to speak but was much better at communing with nature. Operated and voiced by Ron Mueck (with Rob Mills), Ludo was a kind and gentle soul who could move the stones of the earth with his mighty roars. Also, he really didn’t like foul smells.

You remind me of the babe. Image : Disney

Sparky (Frankenweenie)

The story of Frankenstein’s Monster got a Good Boy update with Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie, which tells the story of a young Victor Frankenstein bringing his dead dog Sparky back to life after a horrible car accident. He might have been an abomination brought back from the abyss, but look how cute!

PUPPY. Image : Sony Pictures Animation

Puppy (Hotel Transylvania 3 Short)

This pup was the shining star of a Hotel Transylvania short that aired before, sigh, The Emoji Movie. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, Puppy! was about young Dennis wanting a puppy but not being able to get one, so he asked Grandpa Dracula for one. Lo and behold, he was no ordinary pooch! Dracula ended up having to babysit the oversized mutt, leading to many shenanigans. Giant dogs might be a lot more to love but they’re also a lot more to handle.

B.O.B. is giving a bit of a creepy look here. Image : DreamWorks Animation

B.O.B., short for Benzoate Ostylezene Bicarbonate, is the wild card on this list. Voiced by Seth Rogen, B.O.B. was the sweet yet naïve incarnation of the classic movie monster the Blob, which is normally terrifying instead of adorable. Unlike the other monsters on this list, B.O.B. can carry on full conversations, which should technically exclude him from contention. However, there’s one reason why he’s still considered a Good Boy Monster: He doesn’t have a brain.

Zero’s always there to lend a spectral jaw. Image : Disney

Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Much like Bub the Ghost Dog, Zero is the eternal spirit of a good boy who just wants to help Jack Skellington save Christmas. He’s willing to do whatever it takes, including using his pumpkin nose as a Rudolph-esque beacon to guide his own Santa Claus through the wintery night.

They’re like Tribbles except they don’t suck. Image : Netflix

Fizzgigs (The Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance)

These companions from The Dark Crystal and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance are walking, screaming piles of fluff. What could be better than that? Oh, I don’t know, how about one of them wearing an eyepatch?!

Just look at that bestest face. Image : Warner Bros.

Gizmo (Gremlins, Gremlins 2: The New Batch)

We end on what might be the bestest Good Boy Monster of all time, Gizmo from the Gremlins series. He was the lone gremlin who was kind and lovable instead of nasty and vicious. But he wasn’t always so innocent. He helped Billy defeat the evil gremlins in both movies—the second one ended with him having a full Rambo moment, killing a bunch of gremlins by shooting makeshift flaming arrows at them—but he was still available for hugs later.

