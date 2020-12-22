10 Disney+ Movies That'll Make You Feel Great

Pure joy in The Muppets. Screenshot : Disney Plus

Holidays mean happiness. Whether that’s a chance to laugh with your friends and family in a normal year, or just be as safe and healthy as you can in 2020, everyone can use a little extra joy as we reach the end of any year. Movies can absolutely help with that, but sometimes it’s hard to pick one that hits the right buttons. We’re here to help.

When most people think of happy movies they think of Disney. And look at that! Disney has its very own streaming service, Disney+! However, while most Disney movies are generally “happy”—in that there’s a positive resolution and/or are family-friendly—not all of them are necessary “feel good.” That takes a special kind of magic. Below are 10 of our favorites films that fit the bill and that you can find on Disney+ right now. These are guaranteed to bring you joy in the holiday season.