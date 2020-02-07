More shakeups for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and one of the most anticipated heralds of a more, well, multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe.
I recently had lunch with a friend who works in tech and he posited to me the ethical question of how we should treat AI as they get more and more sophisticated. He mentioned how machine learning and AI has progressed in ways that would push even science fiction authors to disbelief. As their thought processes get…
Devs, Alex Garland’s enigmatic new thriller, is releasing pretty soon, and yesterday we got not one but three new teasers, fleshing out the unnerving world of mysterious conspiracies and unjust deaths.
Ah, Funko Pops, the best collectibles money can buy if you’re really into beady eyes. As a style that better suits some characters than others, Funko’s house vibes are perfect for The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda, who already has big beady eyes and a pretty big head. Which might help explain why he’s gotten more preorders…
The comic book acting veteran will return as one of the DMZ’s most charismatic figures in HBO Max’s adaptation of the Vertigo book.
In a quote in Politico’s new technology-focused publication, Protocol, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer said something seemingly earth-shattering for any gamer: It isn’t Nintendo or Sony that Microsoft views as primary competitors in the gaming space, but Amazon and Google. That sounds deeply stupid. Google’s Stadia has…
Art can change your life. Free expression can give you the power to understand yourself, your past, the world around you. It can even set off a revolution. Utopia Falls is hoping that premise makes for good drama when it comes to Hulu.
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things toy on the internet. This week: Harley Quinn skates into Hot Toys, fans can celebrate Alien’s 40th anniversary with some new toys, and Hasbro brings back a classic Kenner toy for The Mandalorian. Check it out!
The vast majority of woolly mammoths went extinct at the end of the last ice age, but small, isolated populations managed to hold out for a little while longer. New research uncovers the extent to which at least one of these final mammoths suffered due to its many mutations.
Half a century ago today, Doctor Who introduced us to the Silurians, an ancient race of reptilians who had lived on Earth long before the dawn of human civilization awoke them from their underground slumber. An icon of ‘70s Doctor Who, their debut adventure is still one of the Third Doctor’s finest outings—but it’s…
One of the biggest criticisms of Brit Marling’s Netflix series The OA was the way that the story—people hopping across dimensions—placed more emphasis on emotional intelligence and the power of empathy (and, yes, interpretative dance), rather than “traditional” super-science and the kinds of action we’ve been…
Reboots of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are like Leatherface’s masks. They pop on and off over the face of the original film, again and again.
In BoJack Horseman’s final season, Diane undergoes one of the series’ most significant transformations after she decides to leave her life in Los Angeles behind in order to start fresh in Chicago. After spending so much time chasing after happiness in the form of hollow professional success, Diane realizes that she…
It’s 2020 and this awards season is looking real white. What happened to all of those “diversity” initiatives, you say? Enter attorney April Reign.
Terrifying Water Monsters Test a Young Mystic's Powers in This Exclusive Excerpt From Epic Fantasy Scarlet Odyssey
After his village is attacked by a powerful witch, a young man embarks on a mission to awaken his own magical gifts to help save his people. That’s the set-up for Scarlet Odyssey, the debut novel from Zimbabwe-born, South Africa-based C.T. Rwizi, who draws on African myths and legends to spin his epic fantasy.
There are more comics for more people than ever before, but for better or worse, the mainstays aren’t going anywhere. Best known for his work on Batman over at DC Comics, James Tynion IV is very cognizant of how the cycle of comics operates. He knows there’s an art to telling stories that have already been told, and st…
