BoJack Horseman Perfectly Captured the Agony of Writer's Block

In BoJack Horseman’s final season, Diane undergoes one of the series’ most significant transformations after she decides to leave her life in Los Angeles behind in order to start fresh in Chicago. After spending so much time chasing after happiness in the form of hollow professional success, Diane realizes that she wants her writing to come from a place of deep…

Charles Pulliam-Moore

2/7/20
8:30 PM
Toys and Collectibles

Harley Quinn Gets a Suitably Fantabulous New Figure, and More of the Coolest Toys of the Week

Andrew Liszewski
 and James Whitbrook
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things toy on the internet. This week: Harley Quinn skates into Hot Toys, fans can celebrate Alien’s 40th anniversary with some new toys, and Hasbro brings back a classic Kenner toy for The Mandalorian. Check it out!

