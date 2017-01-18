Image: Lisa Frank

Oh yes, just what we all needed: school supplies getting a movie. I assume it’s a flipbook made of binder covers.



Advertisement

The movie is supposedly a “live action/animation hybrid,” and I hope to god it’s about someone on the worst possible trip hallucinating these things coming to life. Dark and edgy Lisa Frank. At that point, there would be no point in parodying pop culture anymore. It will have gone full circle.

Frank is partnering with Jon Shestack (producer on Before I Fall and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past) on the project, with Frank claiming that “We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning.”



Advertisement

They’re alive in everyone’s imagination. They vibrate off the page, there’s so much color.

[The Hollywood Reporter]