Your Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper Is Going to Be a Movie
Katharine Trendacosta
Yesterday 12:50pm
Filed to: lisa frank
movies

Image: Lisa Frank

Oh yes, just what we all needed: school supplies getting a movie. I assume it's a flipbook made of binder covers.

The movie is supposedly a "live action/animation hybrid," and I hope to god it's about someone on the worst possible trip hallucinating these things coming to life. Dark and edgy Lisa Frank. At that point, there would be no point in parodying pop culture anymore. It will have gone full circle.

Frank is partnering with Jon Shestack (producer on Before I Fall and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past) on the project, with Frank claiming that "We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning."

They're alive in everyone's imagination. They vibrate off the page, there's so much color.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Katharine Trendacosta
katharine.trendacosta@gizmodo.com
@k_trendacosta
Katharine is a staff writer for io9 and Gizmodo