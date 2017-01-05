Rings, the latest sequel to The Ring, was first scheduled for release in 2015. Fast-forward to 2017, and the film is finally opening February 3. Ahead of that comes a new trailer which focuses heavily on two things that seemingly don’t have much to do with the plot.

The actual story of Rings is about a girl whose boyfriend is obsessed with a video that kills you in seven days. Worried about him, she watches it (of course) and discovers there’s a deeper layer to the horror. Now, try to find that anywhere in this trailer.

This trailer (which, at 60 seconds, can you really call it that?) almost totally ignores the story, unlike the longer trailer from last year. Instead, it focuses on the video going viral, which is a terrifying twist on the franchise, as well as the history of the villain, another interesting direction. Will the final film actually explore either of those threads? We have no idea. But at least we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, Rings opens February 3.