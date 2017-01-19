Wolverine's Clone Reads X-Men Comics in This Great, Final Logan TrailerKatharine TrendacostaToday 9:11amFiled to: loganx-menmoviesfox31022EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image: Ben Rothstein/Marvel/Twentieth Century Fox The final trailer for Logan has everything you could want: action, meta-discussions on what it means to have X-Men comics in the X-Men universe, and Professor X saying the f-word. Advertisement This trailer gives us a lot more interaction between Logan and his clone, x-23, than we’ve seen before and it is great. It’s not as impactful as the “Hurt” trailer, maybe, but quenches more of our thirst for knowledge about the movie.Logan comes to theaters on March 3.Katharine Trendacostakatharine.trendacosta@gizmodo.com@k_trendacostaKatharine is a staff writer for io9 and GizmodoRecommended StoriesX-23 Is One of the Only Mutants Left in the First Logan TrailerHugh Jackman Took a Paycut to Make Sure Logan Could Be Rated REverything You Need to Know About X-23, and Why Her Appearance in Logan Is So ImportantGear from Kinja DealsDouble Your DualShock 4's Battery Life With This Backpack BatteryTwelve South's Fermata Headphone Stand Displays and Charges Your CansLEGO's Kylo Ren Command Shuttle Includes Weapons that Actually FireReply310 repliesLeave a reply