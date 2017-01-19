Image: Ben Rothstein/Marvel/Twentieth Century Fox

The final trailer for Logan has everything you could want: action, meta-discussions on what it means to have X-Men comics in the X-Men universe, and Professor X saying the f-word.

This trailer gives us a lot more interaction between Logan and his clone, x-23, than we’ve seen before and it is great. It’s not as impactful as the “Hurt” trailer, maybe, but quenches more of our thirst for knowledge about the movie.

Logan comes to theaters on March 3.