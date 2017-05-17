The Last Jedi could bring back another familiar ship. James Mangold discusses the future of X-23 in the X-Men movieverse. Plus, new details on Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s next movie, dark times ahead on Riverdale, and new footage from Supergirl’s season finale. Spoilers assemble!







Justice League

Salt shakers at the ready! An anonymous source at Splash Report claims massive reshoots have completely altered the tone and structure of the movie.

...in the 17 months between the start of principal photography and the final cut arriving in theaters in November that the film will have essentially been “remade…twice.” There are more reshoots COMING SOON. There have been a bunch but they’re going to do MORE.

However, a secondary source at Warner Bros. denied these rumors to The Wrap.

There has been no additional photography to date on ‘Justice League,’ we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer. Additional photography has always been planned like most pictures in general but certainly for a tentpole of ‘Justice League’s’ size and scope.

So it’s best to take everything floating around about the movie for now with a hefty dose of skepticism.

X-23

At the premiere of Logan Noir, director James Mangold told fans in the audience he’s already spoken to Sony about the future of X-23 in the X-Men franchise.

Anything’s possible. I’ve certainly talked to them about it. I even talked to them about it before we made the movie. I thought she was just such a great character, but with what Dafne did, I think that certainly that’s possible.

[Coming Soon]

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

German site Jedi Bibliothek has uncovered a listing for a new tie-in book for the movie called Bomber Command. The title alone doesn’t specify if these are First Order or Resistance bombers, but it may be a hint that the First Order could be getting its own version of the TIE Bomber in the movie to go with Kylo Ren’s new TIE Interceptor.

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost revealed some plot details on Slaughterhouse Rulez, the flagship production of their own studio, Stolen Picture. Slaughterhouse will follow a group of teenagers at an elite boarding school under siege by a subterranean monster unleashed at a nearby fracking site.

[Deadline]

Spider-Man: Homecoming

A rail-riding Spidey made the cover of this month’s issue of Empire.

The Emoji Movie

Well... here’s the latest trailer for Sony’s emoji-driven take on The Lego Movie.













Luke Cage

Speaking to fans at Houston’s Comicpalooza last week, Mike Colter stated season two should reach Netflix in early 2018.

I’m about to start next month. When the Defenders comes out on August 18, that’ll be something we can hold onto for a little while and we can enjoy that. And hopefully, we’ll get to see Luke Cage out early next year.

[MCU Exchange]

Krypton

Syfy has posted a new synopsis for the pre-Superman DC comics series.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, The Halcyon) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.

Riverdale

Camilla Mendes, who plays Veronica, told Entertainment Weekly season two will add a “new darkness” to Archie Andrews in the wake of the traumatic cliffhanger to season one:

It’s going to unpack so many things in terms of the relationships for season 2 because Archie’s going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica’s going to have to be there to help with that burden. I like that there’ll be a new darkness to Archie. I think it’s going to add a lot of edge to his character and some depth.

Supergirl

Finally, here’s the trailer for the season finale of Supergirl, next Monday’s “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” Zod! Cat Grant! Superfights! It has it all.



