Lucy Liu, seen here in Kill Bill Vol. 1, is directing Luke Cage. Image: Miramax

Behind the camera, though. Not on the screen.

Yes, it’s true. Buzzfeed reports that Lucy Liu, best known for roles in Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels, is directing the season two premiere of Marvel’s Luke Cage, set to hit Netflix in 2018.

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Most people don’t know Liu as a director, but she’s helmed a handful of episodes of the CBS show Elementary, where she co-stars as Dr. Joan Watson. And the internet has been speculating about Liu’s involvement with Cage ever since photos like this one of her with star Mike Colter started hitting social media:

“When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director,” executive producer Jeph Loeb said. “Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking Luke Cage 2.”

Colter’s Luke Cage will next be seen in The Defenders, which hits Netflix August 18, before his own show returns next year .

