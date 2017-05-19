Tom Hardy, seen here at Bane, is playing Venom. Image: Warner Bros.

Variety is reporting that Tom Hardy, who played Bane in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, will next play another iconic comic book villain, Venom. The frequent Spider-Man villain is getting his own film next year, which will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who made Zombieland.



A few months back, Sony surprised movie fans everywhere by putting a Venom movie on their release schedule. Rumors of a film based on the character had been going around for years but, once Spider-Man started being shared with Marvel Studios, they sort of went away.

With Hardy and Fleischer now aboard, Venom will lead what’s expected to be Sony’s own unique sliver of the Marvel universe—one that’ll feature other famous Spider-Man rogues, and may include a Black Cat and Silver Sable film. No one knows if these villain films will crossover, or just tell one-off comic book stories; what is almost certain, however, is that Spider-Man won’t be part of them.

Sony confirmed the news on their Twitter:

Venom is scheduled for release October 5, 2018.

