The most recent Thor: Ragnarok trailer made it pretty obvious that Thor, Hulk, Loki, and Valkyrie are forming a new super team in the movie. And in this new TV spot, that team gets a name... sort of.

Check it out.

We don’t think “The Revengers” will stick, but it’s certainly catchy. And if you want to find out, tickets for Thor: Ragnarok are on sale now at all theaters. It opens November 3.