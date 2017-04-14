The Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration is currently underway, and director Rian Johnson has unveiled some killer behind-the-scenes photos he and others took, which give us a better look at the characters. Only don’t suggest the movie’s in black and white, because Johnson said no one’s supposed to tweet that.
Quick shout-out to my favorite photo from the collection so far (will be adding more as we get them): This lovely image of Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. Not only does it give us a better look at her fantastic outfit, but it also succeeds in breaking my heart yet again.
[YouTube]