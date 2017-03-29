Image: EW

Entertainment Weekly has reunited the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for its next issue, and the choice to put everyone in black basically makes it look like a high school reunion at an exclusively goth school. Jeez, the principal looks so uncomfortable on that grave they’ve dug for him.

You can head over to EW.com to see all the photos, but we want to highlight a few here.

We have the prom queen:

The rich girl who was rumored to be easy—and has somehow aged backwards:

(It’s unfair to Charisma Carpenter, but I would also accept “Girl who wants everyone from high school to know how hot she is now” as an interpretation of this reunion photo.)

The weird drama kid who lives in New York now and won’t shut up about it:

And everyone’s favorite teacher who died in a freak balloon accident: