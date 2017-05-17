The cover of Avengers vs X-Men, which will probably never happen on screen. Image: Marvel Comics

Five years ago, if you asked anyone if Spider-Man would ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the answer would’ve been no. There was no way Sony was going to share Marvel’s most popular superhero with Disney. But, miraculously, it happened. That leaves only a few major Marvel superheroes who aren’t in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most of which reside at 20th Century Fox. Of course, the X-Men are the biggest ones, including Wolverine, Deadpool, and the rest, but there’s also the Fantastic Four.

Speaking with io9 last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that even though Spider-Man: Homecoming is coming together well, that in no way changes how things are at Fox.

We’re committed to including Spider-Man in our upcoming Avengers films and into producing the next Spider-Man film after that. Beyond that, we don’t know. But no, there’s no correlation between that and Fox. Fox is doing their own thing and having great success doing their own thing. And it was a very special set of circumstances and people behind the scenes that took all sorts of studio politics and egos, to put them aside, to do what everyone believed was best for the most important character for Sony and for Marvel.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want it to happen. Speaking with another site, Feige admitted he’d love to eventually get everyone under one roof.

My goal is to replicate the experience that comic book fans have reading the books up on the screen and we’ve been able to accomplish that beyond my wildest dreams over the last ten years. And certainly, including Spidey in Civil War, in the upcoming Infinity War, is yet another dream that I didn’t even dare to talk about publicly because I thought the odds of it were very slim. So, no plans beyond that for the few remaining characters that aren’t already in the MCU but never say never. Who knows what can happen in the future?

And, if you remember correctly, Wolverine fighting the Avengers would be the only scenario that could bring Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of the character back from the dead.

