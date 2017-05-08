Ryan Gosling joins the world of Blade Runner. Image: Warner Bros

The second trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is here and, as expected, it’s just undeniably beautiful.

Those visuals. That music. Holy crap, this is Blade Runner. Check out the trailer.

I mean, there is a lot to unpack here and we’ll do so in a separate post. But the first thing you take away is how director Denis Villeneuve nailed this world. The reflections, the projections, this is the Los Angeles we fell in love with in the Ridley Scott original.

The story is still relatively mysterious, however. Jared Leto seems to be playing a new kind of Tyrell, in his elaborate apartment making what we assume to be new Replicants. But what is Ryan Gosling’s character, K, looking for? How does Deckard fit in? Who are all those other stars playing? This trailer is genius in its ability to tease us and tell us nothing at the same time.

Blade Runner 2049 opens October 6.

