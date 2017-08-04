Elliot is visiting Evil Corp in the third season of Mr. Robot. Image: YouTube

Your first, full look at the third season of USA’s Mr. Robot is here and we have absolutely no idea what’s going on. But, that’s exactly what we want when it comes to the continually twisty, turny show.

The editing, music and voiceover are also just straight up creepy. More than usual even. It’s a solid trailer.

There are a lot of interesting things in that trailer, many of which involved Tyrell Wellick, who was mysteriously and purposefully absent for most of the last season. There are also new characters (Bobby Cannavale!), surprising scenarios (is that the military toward the end?), and fsociety really, really going all out with the use of masks.

Advertisement

Mr. Robot is back on October 11.