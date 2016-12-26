The Lego Version of the Logan Trailer Is Still Shockingly MovingRob BrickenYesterday 12:17pmFiled to: loganwolverinex-menlego193EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Someone—well, thebrickranger, specifically, did the now standard “Lego version of a superhero movie trailer” for Logan complete with red Play-Doh for Wolverine’s many wounds. However, I don’t remember the last time I’ve been quite so emotionally moved by tiny plastic mini-figures.Part of it is the trailer itself, which of course features an older Logan covered in wounds from his constant battles, and a Professor X who has lost most of his incredibly powerful mind. I mean, the also standard “superhero movie trailer recreated with old animated series footage” version nearly brought tears to my eyes. Advertisement But I really suspect the real culprit here is Johnny Cash’s cover of Trent Reznor’s “Hurt,” which I think would make The Trolls trailer tragic and haunting. If someone wants to put that to the test, I won’t stop you.[CBR]Rob Brickenrob.bricken@gizmodo.com@robbrickenRob Bricken is the Editor of io9, yo.Recommended StoriesWe Hurt After Watching This Musical Journey Through the Life of WolverineX-23 Is One of the Only Mutants Left in the First Logan TrailerThe Logan Trailer Mashed Up With X-Men Cartoon Footage Has No Right to Work This WellLogan Continues to Portray Wolverine's Life as One Long Johnny Cash Music VideoEverything You Need to Know About X-23, and Why Her Appearance in Logan Is So ImportantCatalogue Every Injury Wolverine Has Suffered in This New Logan PhotoGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Lord of the Rings: The Extended Motion Picture TrilogyYour Five Nominations For Best Gaming MousepadToday's Best Deals: 4K Samsung, Kindle Ebooks, $20 Sonicare, and MoreReply19 repliesLeave a reply