The Lego Batman Movie's Bane Figure Is Totally AwesomeJames WhitbrookMonday 8:30pmFiled to: ToysLegoBatmanLego BatmanLego Batman MovieBane345EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A lot of things look good about The Lego Batman Movie—whether it’s the film itself or the Lego sets. But I think my favorite thing about it is this new Bane “mini” figure that’s actually hulking, and it’s spine-tinglingly brilliant. Advertisement Lego has unveiled a new batch of toy sets based on next month’s Batman movie, and they’re just as fun the first wave of sets that came out at the start of the year. Up top is the “Bane Toxic Truck Attack” one, which is $50. It comes with a big ol’ truck for Bane and, amazingly, the mutant leader from The Dark Knight Returns, some toxic waste to play with, and, also amazingly, Batman and a “Whirly-Bat” vehicle that’s sort of a cross between a tiny helicopter and a Batman-themed Segway. But seriously though, look at that Bane figure. Lego’s done other plus-sized figures like this, such as the Hulk—or even larger things like Star Wars’ rancor—but this is absolutely the best way to capture a Venomed-up, bulky Bane that’s ready to do unpleasant chiropractic acts to anyone near him. I love it. Advertisement The other sets include the $15 “Scarecrow Fearful Faceoff,” which gives Scarecrow a suitably spooky helicopter to drop fear bombs on top of Batman: Then there’s the $60 “Two Face Double Demolition” set, about which I need to tell you absolutely nothing, other than the fact it contains an official Billy Dee Williams Two-Face minifigure, which a) is only the second best Billy Dee Williams Lego minifigure released so far this year because this exists, and b), makes this set totally worth buying at any cost: And finally, the Batwing, which comes in at $90 and gets you Batman, Robin, Harley (complete with Harley Quinn-themed anti-aircraft emplacement), and of course, the Batwing itself: Basically, please begin forming an orderly queue between now and the end of time itself as Lego decides to suck all of your pocket change out of your wallets. These new Lego Batman sets are due to hit shelves later this year.James Whitbrookjames.whitbrook@gizmodo.com@JWhitbrookJames is a staff writer for io9. He reads comics so you don't have to—but sometimes you should anyway! Recommended StoriesNew Sets From The Lego Batman Movie Feature Amazing Puns, Heavily Armed PenguinsLego Batman Explains Why He Got His Own Movie: It's Because He's AwesomeLego Batman Movie Cements Position As Best DC Movie of 2017 By Confirming Billy Dee Williams As Two-FaceGear from Kinja DealsThe New "World's Fastest" Gaming MouseThe Best External Hard Drives For Your Xbox OneToday's Best Deals: Hoover Vacuum, Eneloop Pros, Aukey Travel Charger, and MoreReply34 repliesLeave a reply