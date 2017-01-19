The Latest Annoying Sound Showing Up in Every Dang Movie TrailerEvan NarcisseYesterday 12:35pmFiled to: Trailersmoviesall about that bassbass how low can you go22112EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Move over, Inception horns; there’s a new annoyingly ubiquitous sound effect getting spammed into every movie trailer. It’s <<<bwoooruuuummmmm>>>, a deep bass note that you’re probably hearing in your dreams now.How do you know when it’s about to get serious and real and seriously real and really serious in a promo clip for a big-budget movie? ***record scratch*** The music tells you so. Of late, the way that’s happening has been with a subwoofer-rattling vibration that viewers are supposed to feel in their molars. A video on the CinemaRaven YouTube channel rounds up dozens of recent instances. Is it over-used? Will trailer shops stop using it? Hell yes and hell no.Evan Narcisseevan.narcisse@gizmodo.com@evnarc Video games. Comic books. Blackness.Gear from Kinja Deals Razer Takes Only Logical Next Step, Adds RGB Lighting To A Mouse PadBestsellers: HGST Touro S 1TB 7200RPM Portable DriveToday's Best Deals: Madden 17, True Wireless Headphones, TurboTax, and MoreReply221 repliesLeave a reply