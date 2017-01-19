Move over, Inception horns; there’s a new annoyingly ubiquitous sound effect getting spammed into every movie trailer. It’s <<<bwoooruuuummmmm>>>, a deep bass note that you’re probably hearing in your dreams now.



How do you know when it’s about to get serious and real and seriously real and really serious in a promo clip for a big-budget movie? ***record scratch*** The music tells you so. Of late, the way that’s happening has been with a subwoofer-rattling vibration that viewers are supposed to feel in their molars. A video on the CinemaRaven YouTube channel rounds up dozens of recent instances. Is it over-used? Will trailer shops stop using it? Hell yes and hell no.