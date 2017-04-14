GIF

It’s here. After months and months of waiting, the next chapter in the Star Wars saga is upon us, and we finally have our very first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it’s just as amazing as you were hoping it would be.



First revealed at today’s Last Jedi panel at Celebration Orlando, the new trailer marks out first look at the continuation of Rey, Finn, and Poe’s journey, set immediately after the events of 2015's The Force Awakens.

There’s a lot going on here, even in the short snippets of footage we get to glimpse. We see the continuation of Rey’s training with Luke, glimpses of strange new worlds (and even stranger speeders glimpsing along them), some major trouble for the Resistance—oh no, Poe’s black X-Wing!—and what appears to be a huge space battle between the Resistance and The First Order.

Oh, and then there are those ominous words from a tired, haggard Master Skywalker... “It’s time for the Jedi to end.” So now we know exactly what the title is about.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters December 15, 2017.