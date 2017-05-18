Netflix

The first official trailer for Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja has everything. A superhippo, an evil corporation fronted by Tilda Swinton, and an important message about the power of love.

Up until now, Netflix has been rather cagey about specific details regarding Okja, the latest film from the director of Snowpiercer and The Host that’s come across as something like a mix between a fairytale and an action thriller. The first trailer for the movie, though, sets up its major plot points and explains just why Swinton is hellbent on capturing Okja. Put simply, she’s the sinister head of a meat company looking for a revolutionary product—and Okja could be the next big thing in mass produced livestock.

When Swinton’s character manages to steal Okja from its rural home, its best friend sets out on a mission to save the animal with a little help from an organization that’s like PETA, but without all of the excessive crazy bits.

Okja premieres on Netflix on June 28th.