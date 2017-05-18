Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Image: Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics

The release of Wonder Woman is just a few short weeks away and DC’s latest film is currently screening for the media. Full reviews are still under embargo—but tonight, Warner Bros. allowed non-spoiler reactions on social media, and they were almost overwhelmingly positive.

Here are some reactions from people who’ve seen Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

This has to be almost cathartic for fans, not just of DC, but comic book films in general. It feels like so much is riding on this movie. First, there were the negative reviews for the last few DC films. Those created massive tensions not just among the filmmakers but fans in general. Wonder Woman being a film that critics and fans can all champion will be a nice change of pace.

Plus, there’s the even bigger fact this is the first solo female superhero film, something Hollywood has actively avoided for a long time. Positive reactions like this go a long way to making sure it won’t be the last.

We’ll have much more on Wonder Woman, including a full review, as we lead up to its release. But for now, just bask in the knowledge that you have a kick-ass movie coming on June 2.