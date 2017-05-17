Image: CBS/Dalia Naber via Entertainment Weekly

Our first good look at the stars of the next Star Trek show are here, and there’s not a Starfleet uniform in sight. But there is a mysterious planet, and our first look at two leading ladies from the show in action: Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green.



Advertisement

Debuted by Entertainment Weekly this morning, the picture is both strangely Trekky and yet not at the same time. Without the uniforms—instead desert gear that almost looks like Star Wars cosplay rather than Star Trek heroes—and with the strange alien this looks quite unlike what we would’ve expected from our first look at Discovery. It’s Starfleet officers, but not in uniform, and not a glimpse of the U.S.S. Discovery’s bridge is in sight.

But if you look close enough, there’s a few hints of classic Star Trek to be found in the image. Martin-Green’s character, First Officer Micheal Burnham, has what looks like an old-school communicator like the ones from the original Star Trek on her belt, as well as a satchel that looks like it’s holding one of the classic Tricorders from the original series as well.

Advertisement

And it’s interesting to note that she’s on a mission with Yeoh’s Captain character Philippa Georgiou—who is believed to be the captain of another Starfleet vessel, the Shenzou, and not the Discovery, which will be commanded by Jason Isaacs’ Captain Lorca. This could be a hint of the show building itself around more than just a single ship this time around, along with all the other hints of just how different a Star Trek show Discovery is going to be.

Star Trek: Discovery is expected to air on CBS All Access later this year.