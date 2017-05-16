GIF

Everyone’s angry at everyone else in the last War for the Planet of the Apes trailer, which makes sense, as the excellent prequel trilogy has always been building up to one final battle for the fate of human and simian kind. By the looks of it, it’s going to be one hell of a fight.



This last trailer is packed with new footage of glorious ape-vs.-human action, but actually still doesn’t tell us much about the wider story of War for the Planet of the Apes. We get a few hints at the strange young girl Caesar and his retinue pick up on their journey—who is meant to be Nova from the classic first Apes movie—and we get a little more insight into the desperation of the surviving remnant of humanity. But it’s mainly about both sides being backed up against a wall, and each deciding a bloody, costly war as the only way they can survive.

It’s also kind of about monkeys with hand grenades, too. Seriously, there’s a lot of crazy-looking action going on here.

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters July 14.