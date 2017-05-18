The last time we heard anything about a prequel to Jim Henson’s fantasy classic The Dark Crystal, it was in book form, not in Netflix original series form. But that has changed today, with the announcement of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. It’ll run 10 episodes and yes, there will be puppets.



Advertisement

Here’s the first teaser:

TV Line reports that Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk, The Transporter) will direct and executive produce the series. Netflix’s official description reveals this about the plot: “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

“Horrifying secret” implies there won’t be any skimping on the scarier elements of the 1982 film, though this is aimed at a family audience. The fanciful characters will be brought to life with a mix of puppetry and CG, the latter of which will no doubt add a bit of polish to the original film’s all-practical effects.

Advertisement

So far there’s no word on when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will air other than “coming soon,” but it sounds like a fairly labor-intensive endeavor to be too soon. We’ll be keeping our all-seeing detachable eyeball on this one.