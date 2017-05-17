Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Shawn Levy is busy as hell. He’s one of the producers behind the highly-anticipated second season of Stranger Things, plus he has the Uncharted adaptation and the Starman remake on his directorial slate. But he’s also got his eye on an original movie that is, as it happens, also scifi: The Fall.

Advertisement

Based on a script by Pete Bridges, The Fall is about “a newly divorced couple during an alien invasion making a dangerous trip from the city to their house in the suburbs where their children are stranded. Secrets and details of a marriage gone bad are unearthed along the way,” according to Deadline, which broke the news. The project reunites Levy with Amblin for the first time since 2011's Real Steel, and like that film, The Fall sounds like it will have a strong current of family drama running alongside its scifi elements. A screenplay rewrite is up next, then The Fall will go into production presumably as soon as Levy finds the time for it.