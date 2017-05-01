Joyce Byers (Winona Rider) is still scared in Stranger Things season 2. Image: Netflix

May is here, which means we have almost exactly six months until Netflix releases the second season of Stranger Things on Halloween. And, according to the show’s stars, that second season is going to borrow heavily from a certain genre.

“I think this season will be a lot [darker]. A lot more horror oriented,” Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the show, told Emmy Magazine. “I think people are going to like it more than the first season.”

Of course, the first season of the show had plenty of horror elements, most specifically in the character of the demogorgon. However, Wolfhard added that the challenges the characters face this time are more “disturbing.” So maybe there are more monsters or just more monstrous adults to deal with.

Fear will also derive from the fact the second season will, reportedly, give the audience more insight into all of the characters. One of the big criticisms of the first season was we learned plenty about Mike, Will and their families, but almost nothing about Dustin or Lucas. That’s changing in season two.

“The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own,” said Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin. “You’re going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what’s been going on.... They’re all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend is back and he’s not acting like their best friend anymore. He’s changed.”

Sounds like everyone is changed, honestly. See more of the Stranger Things kids in the below video.

[People via Heroic Hollywood]

