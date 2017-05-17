Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA

Though Ridley Scott is best-known for directing feature films, including this week’s Alien: Covenant, he’s also extremely involved in TV—one recent example being his producing role on The Man in the High Castle. Next up, he’ll be working with TNT to bring even more science fiction to the airwaves.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that Scott will fill what’s described as “a night of original scifi programming” with, potentially, “hourlong series, short-form programs and other formats to be developed in collaboration with the filmmaker.” There’s not much more detail beyond that, but it sounds like Scott will be given a lot of creative freedom within his programming block, perhaps producing a new ongoing series as well as made-for-TV films and shorts—and “original” suggests it won’t just be repeat screenings of The Martian and Prometheus.

However, considering his upcoming slate is already packed—projects include the currently casting tale of the Getty kidnapping; however many Alien continuations he pursues after Covenant; and the just-announced adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s 1981 scifi novel Hello America, which he’s producing for Netflix—it seems unlikely that Scott himself will be actually helming any of the TNT projects. Although, who knows? The dude turns 80 this year and shows zero signs of slowing down. So far there’s no information on when the Ridley Scott Weekly Science Fiction Fun-Stravaganza (probably not the name it’ll have) will be coming to TNT, but we’ll be keeping an eye out.