This. Is. So. Cool.

Advertisement

Variety is reporting that Peter Dinklage, best known for his starring role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, is in talks to join 2018's Avengers: Infinity War as well as its 2019 untitled sequel.

There’s no word on who the actor could play, but it won’t be his first go around in the Marvel universe. He played Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, a film that doesn’t connect with the MCU.

Advertisement

Dinklage will be finished with his Game of Thrones shooting by the time Infinity War goes into production, which is expected to be in the next several weeks.

The film, which opens May 4, 2018, will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Almost every character who has previously appeared in, and survived, a MCU movie up until this point is expected to be in it, many of whom will battle Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. Then there will be a sequel—Avengers 4 if you will—on May 3, 2019.

Speculate wildly about Dinklage’s potential role below.

Sponsored

[Variety]