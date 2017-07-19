Ant-Man and the Wasp adds a mysterious new star. Silver and Black could be recruiting some very obscure Marvel heroes. Rian Johnson revealed a word from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s opening crawl. Plus, tons and tons of Comic-Con posters, glorious new images from Black Panther, and Aquaman starts building a lighthouse. Spoilers now!



Han Solo

Ron Howard has given us our first (very tiny) look at Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, who we can at least confirm will not be a system, but a man in the movie.

Ant-Man & The Wasp

THR reports that Walton Goggins has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Suicide Squad 2

Speaking with USA Today, Cara Delevingne stated she’s “pretty sure” the Enchantress won’t be back for the sequel.

It was a life-changing experience and of course I’d do another one, but I don’t think it would make sense for the character. I’ll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone.

Avengers: Infinity War

According to Mark Ruffalo, “everybody dies” in Infinity War. Of course we can’t know for certain if this was hyperbole on Ruffalo’s part, or even a premeditated joke, but Don Cheadle’s disapproving reaction seems genuine. It’s probably a joke, though.

That said, James Gunn confirmed there will be no MCU reboot following Avengers 4.





Spider-Man

Speaking with Collider, both Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal confirmed the next Spider-Man movie will not contain “Homecoming” or “2" in its title.

FEIGE: It will be Spider-Man “Subtitle.” Okay so there’s no “2” in the title. PASCAL: No. FEIGE: But internally we just call is “Homecoming 2” because we’re not … Obviously it’s not gonna be “Homecoming,” but you get what I mean. PASCAL: 100%.

In the interview, the pair also state the film enters pre-production next month and hopes to shoot in April or May of 2018.

Silver & Black

That Hashtag Show is now also reporting that mercenary adventurer (and one-time Marvel’s Most Wanted star) Dominic Fortune, Inhuman Mark Sim, and members of The Wild Pack will appear.

Valerian 2 & 3

Speaking with The Nerdist, Luc Besson revealed he’s already written the sequel to Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and is now at work on Part III.

I finished the number 2 already and I’m writing the number 3. I don’t know if we will do it, because it’s not up to me. It’s up to the audience if they like it. But my friends all said, ‘Why are you writing the second one? You don’t even know if you’re going to do it.’ [And I said] ‘I don’t care. It’s fine. [laughs] I’m just happy to write it. I’m enjoying writing it. I don’t even wait. I’m just writing for myself. So I finished the [sequel] already, and I got bored a month ago, so I said, ‘Let’s write the third.’

Aquaman

The Gold Coast Bulletin reports construction has begun on the Curry family lighthouse.





Untitled Darren Aronofsky A.I. Film

Deadline reports Darren Aronofsky is in talks to potentially direct a courtroom drama about artificial intelligence for Paramount.

Black Panther

Thirty-nine new high-res stills have been released. Head over to Collider to see the rest.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson spoke to the LA Times about writing the film’s opening crawl, revealing one word from it: “decimated.”

That was petri… Actually, you know, I just did it. I just started writing the draft. I wrote something, and it was terrible. And then I was watching one of the behind-the-scenes things and Lucas said, ‘It’s like writing a haiku.’ I realized as I was refining it what he meant. We didn’t finish the opening crawl and totally lock it until a few weeks ago actually. Because you’re like, ‘Do we need this word, do we need that word, what if we shift.’ It’s like a poem, there’s very little room for error in trying to get it just right. Which is awesome, it’s really fun. It would be funny if it was ‘poop’. Which is a first for the ‘Star Wars’ universe. That’s the whole crawl, just the word ‘poop.’

Shazam

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez reports the film enters production in February.









Death Note

Light’s ally Mia Sutton gets her own character poster. [Coming Soon]





Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Here’s the trailer for an animated Starship Troopers movie hitting theaters one night only, on August 21, through Fathom Events. The film comes to digital the following day, August 22, then to DVD/Blu-ray on September 19.





The Haunting of Hill House

Carla Gugino has joined the cast of Netflix’s 10-part adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel in an undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Arrow

Bleeding Cool reports the show is now casting the role of martial artist Ricardo Diaz, a.k.a. Richard Dragon.

[Ricardo Diaz] Male, 30s-40s, Diverse. Hardened ex-son recently released from prison for crimes he didn’t commit. Ricardo uses his freedom and 25 million dollars in settlement money to establish control over Star City’s criminal underworld. He’s a martial arts and fighting expert honed by years of life on the street and in prison. 7/13 Fractional Series Regular.

Inhumans

Coming Soon has Medusa, Maximus, and Black Bolt character posters. We are deeply worried this is as vivacious as Medusa’s wig is going to get.

Future Man

Entertainment Weekly has out first look at Hulu’s upcoming scifi/comedy series from Seth Rogen, which is very The Last Starfighter.

Gotham

TV insider has a poster for season four, showing that lil’ Bruce Wayne hasn’t done a lot of training to be Batman yet, but he has the “brooding on the edge of a rooftop” thing down.





Ghosted

TV Guide has two new posters from SDCC:

Lucifer

...while TV Line has a mini-poster from SDCC for Lucifer.









The Exorcist

Not to be beaten, Flickering Myth has one for The Exorcist. Posters for everyone!





Rick & Morty

Finally, here’s an interview with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland on season three.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

