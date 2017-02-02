Image: IFC Films

This suspenseful clip from Don’t Knock Twice—about a teenager who accidentally incurs the wrath of her unfriendly neighborhood witch-demon—has maybe the funniest contrast of wardrobe and tone ever.



Don’t Knock Twice follows the uneasy reunion of a mother (Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff) who used to be an addict and is now a famous sculptor, and her long-estranged teen daughter Chloe (Lucy Boynton, seen in the clip), whose own troubles now include a pissed-off supernatural presence. The rural English setting adds a certain misty layer of gothic horror; the title, however, evokes all those old-school slasher movies that were so fond of telling you what not to do (Don’t Go in the House, Don’t Look in the Basement, Don’t Go in the Woods). It’s an intriguing combo. Much like the combo of Chloe’s sweatshirt and the witch-demon thing chasing her!

For what it’s worth, “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” is actually kind of appropriate in this context.

Here’s the trailer. Don’t Knock Twice is in theaters and on demand on February 3.

