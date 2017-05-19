The next Godzilla film casts a former Game of Thrones star. Pearl Mackie discusses her Doctor Who future. The screenwriter for the Mortal Kombat movie reboot talks about his goals. Plus, teasers for what’s to come on the next season of Legends of Tomorrow, and more new Wonder Woman images. Go, Spoilers!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Making Star Wars reports Luke Skywalker possess an intergalactic compass capable of navigating the galaxy and a walking stick with the ability to electroshock small creatures as a few of his possessions on Ahch-To. Luke also keeps a water bottle inside an orange backpack, for all you cosplay fans looking for some real commitment to detail.

The site also claims—but is less certain of, in comparison to Luke’s accoutrements—that at the end of the film, Luke will not team up with the rest of the Resistance, but will go his separate way from Rey so the two can fight Snoke and Kylo Ren, respectively. They further speculate that this could be a part of Luke learning to accept his role as a Jedi Knight instead of being a reluctant anarchist who wants to tear down the institution, but as this is all speculation based on rumor, it’s best to take it with a hearty pinch of salt for now.





Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Deadline reports Charles Dance has joined the cast in an undisclosed role (but could you imagine casting him as the voice of Godzilla?). Sally Hawkins will also reprise her role from the 2014 film as Dr. Vivienne Graham.

Mission: Impossible 6

Angela Bassett has signed on to play the new director of the CIA.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

In an interview with CinemaBlend, producer Hutch Parker revealed Mystique and Magneto factor into Dark Phoenix.

I’d rather not confirm any of those officially, but yes, the current story that we’re working on has that group involved as well as some of the younger characters that we introduced last time.

X-23

Director James Mangold told Screen Rant he envisions the X-23 spinoff as a brutal coming-of-age film.

A very honest film about young people, is what I’d say – a very honest film about young people growing up.

Black Panther

Licensing Global has an updated synopsis:

After the events of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Mortal Kombat

Screenwriter Oren Uziel compares the Mortal Kombat reboot to a “hard-R” Avengers in an interview with Collider.

Well, and again I don’t know what remains of this, but I know that it was going to be—it’s almost like if you took The Avengers, or if you took a storyline like that and set it in a sort of hard-R, over-the-top violence and hard-edged world of Mortal Kombat. It was a little bit like that, it was a little bit like a Wanted-type story that brought together a bunch of these characters and just pulled zero punches, and had a tone that was still fun but very dark.

Wonder Woman

Diana wields the Lasso of Truth in the latest poster. [Coming Soon]

Empire also has a new image of Robin Wright physically threatening an unseen foe.



And EW has pics of the lasso in action.

Goosebumps: Horrorland

The latest issue of License Global has revealed the Goosebumps sequel’s official title and logo.

Jurassic World 2

License Global also had this teaser for the still untitled Jurassic World sequel.





The Magicians

Both Trevor Einhorn (Josh) and Brittany Curran (Fen) have been promoted to series regulars. [Deadline]

Doctor Who

While appearing as a guest on This Morning, Pearl Mackie stated she still isn’t sure whether Bill is returning for season 11.

I don’t know. Well, it’s not up to me, I don’t think, but I feel like Peter is such a wonderful Doctor. I think the dynamic he and I have playing The Doctor and Bill really works, [but] that’s not to say it wouldn’t work with a new Doctor. I think it’s always a new adjustment getting a new Doctor and that dynamic is different because you’re different actors and characters.





Black Lightning

Here’s the official summary of the show from the CW.

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

CW President Mark Pedowitz also elaborated about Black Lightning not being part of the Arrowverse “at this time” during the Network 2017/18 Teleconference:



We do not aim to do a five-way crossover. Black Lightning at this time is not part of the Arrowverse. It is a separate situation. But there will be a big fourth quarter crossover with all four shows on in the fall.

Legends of Tomorrow

Rip Hunter establishes the Time Bureau in the synopsis for season three.

After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time traveling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero [Nate] Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.

The Defenders

Mike Colter confirmed the series takes place over the course of “a couple days.”

[The Defenders] takes place in a very short amount of time. It’s 8 episodes but it takes place over a couple of days. So it has this real-time frenetic energy to it which I think adds to the impending doom. So we’re all kind of brought together not through choice, but through necessity. We don’t want to work with each other but our backs are against the wall and we kind of have to.

12 Monkeys

Executive producer Terry Matalas teased Cole’s spiral into madness trying to locate Cassie, who, by now, is “visibly pregnant.”

He is coming undone. He is a rabid dog, going insane trying to find her. It’s not looking good. Jones is encouraging him to perhaps move on, that this might not be the fight anymore.

American Gods

Finally, Syfy Wire has a sit down with Pablo Schreiber about his role as Mad Sweeney on the show.