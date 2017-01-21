Women's March Protesters Salute Rebel Hero Princess LeiaBeth ElderkinToday 11:00amFiled to: star warscarrie fisherprincess leiawomen's marchmay the force be with you6032EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Credit: Hayley Gilmore/Ladies Who Design The Women’s March on Washington has a true queen in their camp. Crowds are channeling General Leia Organa and actress Carrie Fisher with signs, costumes, wall art, and other amazing tributes. The Rebellion is here.This weekend’s event is set to be one of the largest protests in American history. The crowd is expected to reach 500,000 people in Washington DC alone, with over 600 additional marches across the United States and other parts of the world. With millions of women march, you’re of course going to get a ton of nerdy ladies, and of course they’re going to honor one of the coolest icons of all time. Advertisement Advertisement Fisher passed away last year, and left behind an amazing legacy filled with wonderful roles, gifted writing, and a dedication to spreading awareness about mental health issues. Her most signature role, Princess Leia, remains a role model for millions of women.Of course, that’s not the only nerdy icon we’ve seen at the Women’s March on Washington. There have also been tributes to Peggy Carter, Ms. Marvel, and many other feminist icons in comic books, movies, and television. Here are just a few of the photos from today’s march, which is currently ongoing. Credit: CE Murphy/Twitter Credit: NerdHeather/Twitter Credit: Amy Counts/Twitter Credit: Angela Santoro/Twitter Credit: Andrea Demonakos/Twitter Credit: Julia Carpenter/Twitter Credit: Gay Star News/Twitter Credit: Mr. Mahaffey/Instagram Update: Oh hi Supergirl! (will be adding photos throughout the day, if you see any awesome ones send them to @BethElderkin) Credit: Joanna Robinson/Twitter Credit: Elizabeth Minkel/Twitter Credit: Sam Duvall/Twitter May the Force be with us.Recommended StoriesOh, Here Is EveryoneRIP Carrie Fisher, Who Was So Much More Than Just Our PrincessFormer Announcer Charles Brotman Found Something Better to Do This InaugurationGear from Kinja DealsThe Best Gaming Chair For Your Desk Your Top Five Picks For Best Gaming Mouse (2015)Saturday's Best Deals: Finger Lights, Sugru, Massage Balls, and MoreReply60 repliesLeave a reply