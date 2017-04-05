Image: Paramount

At CinemaCon last week, Michael Bay was asked if he was actually going to be leaving the Transformers franchise this time. He not only said that he’d like to do one more, but that there were already 14 stories ready to go in that universe.



Speaking with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Bay answered the question about whether or not he was leaving by waffling a bit. He then said that there would be Easter eggs in The Last Knight that would connect to “different things to come.”

Bay’s most alarming response was to questions about the spinoffs planned to turn Transformers into a bona fide cinematic universe. The director said, “There are fourteen stories written. And there’s good stuff. So, I would like to do one of them, though.”

That is, to put it mildly, a lot of Transformers. It does make a little bit of sense, though. Transformers put together a writers room in order to churn out a bunch of new ideas. Presumably, they are going to pick the “best” ones to go forward and not just make, oh holy God, all fourteen. But who knows? They could all be gold! Or, at least, as good as the rest of this franchise.

Plus, at least one of them seems to be tempting Bay to stick around. Not that anyone believes he’s leaving for real anymore. Not since he goes around before every single movie saying it’s his last before jumping right back into the director’s chair.

Fourteen Transformers movies. My retinas won’t be able to handle that many explosions.