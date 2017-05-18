James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 features one of the most emotionally charged deaths in all of Marvel’s cinematic universe, and according to James Gunn, Marvel was able to keep it under wraps before the movie’s premiere by trolling fans.

Advertisement

Today, Gunn took to Twitter to field questions from fans about the future of Marvel’s films. When asked about the rumors that Yondu would be coming back from the dead in Avengers: Infinity War, Gunn admitted that the photos of Michael Rooker on the Infinity War set were all part of an elaborate ruse.

Filming for Avengers: Infinity War is currently underway and, as is always the case, people are obsessively hunting for on-set photos in hopes of gleaning information about the movie’s plot and who we can expect to see. It’s not hard to understand why fans came to the conclusion that Yondu would be coming back—Rooker’s performance was a standout in Guardians 2 and the Infinity Gauntlet’s pretty much the only thing in the MCU capable of resurrecting the dead. But apparently none of that matters.

Advertisement

Moral of the story: don’t believe everything you see on the internet.