Look Out! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl Spot is HereGermain LussierYesterday 6:20pmFiled to: Trailer FrenzyGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2James GunnMarvelMarvel Cinematic Universe20021EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Disney just unleashed some new footage from one of their biggest films of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And it’s hilarious. Advertisement Here’s the Super Bowl spot.So for the first time we’re getting good looks at Ayesha, Nebula, Mantis and Yondu in the film. All of whom play a really big role. The highlight though? It has to be Rocket and Groot talking to Yondu.Curious about context? Well, you could wait until the movie opens on May 5 or check back in the morning. We were on the set last year and will explain all of it. Advertisement Here’s a badass new poster too. Germain Lussiergermain.lussier@gizmodo.com@GermainLussierEntertainment Reporter for io9/GizmodoMore Guardians Every Hint and Clue We Found in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Teaser TrailerGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Dancing Groot Toy Looks Like It's Having the Mother of All Existential CrisesThe Score From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sounds as Good as Its Pop SongsGear from Kinja DealsLogitech G502 Proteus Core: The Gaming Mouse To BeatDoes Your Gaming Mouse Need a Bungee?Save On Your Next Trip to the Silver Screen With This Discounted AMC Gift CardReply200 repliesLeave a reply