Disney just unleashed some new footage from one of their biggest films of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And it’s hilarious.



Here’s the Super Bowl spot.

So for the first time we’re getting good looks at Ayesha, Nebula, Mantis and Yondu in the film. All of whom play a really big role. The highlight though? It has to be Rocket and Groot talking to Yondu.

Curious about context? Well, you could wait until the movie opens on May 5 or check back in the morning. We were on the set last year and will explain all of it.

Here’s a badass new poster too.