Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone in 1989's Tango and Cash. They reteam in this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Image: Warner Bros.

There are lots of things to look forward to when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5, and a Tango and Cash reunion has to be right near the top.

Both Kurt Russell, as Ego the Living Planet, and Sylvester Stallone, in a mystery role, are in James Gunn’s latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while we don’t know if they are going to share any screentime, Gunn did tease that their characters could come back for future Marvel films.

Speaking to Fandango, Gunn said:

This is definitely not a one-off [for them]. They’re both characters that we’ve taken a lot of time to develop, and they’re a big part of the MCU now.

For Russell’s Ego, that makes sense. He’s an immortal being who is the father of the star of the series. The character showing up again at some point certainly fits. Stallone, however, is rumored to play a member of the Nova Corps (though that is not confirmed), so is seems odd that he would come back once Thanos steals the Power Stone from their vaults on Xandar. Then again, maybe the role requires him to become a member of the Guardians in Vol. 3 like Yondu and Nebula in Vol. 2.

But really, we have no idea.

What we do know is, whether Gunn is joking or not, the MCU has already added two of the most famous actors in history to its already impressive roster. If they come back, that would be fine with us.

