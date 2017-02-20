Credit: Lucasfilm

No one is allowed to ask Daisy Ridley about Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers ever again.



Actor Josh Gad, who’s playing LeFou in Beauty and the Beast, has been systematically messing with Murder on the Orient Express co-star Ridley to get secrets about the upcoming Star Wars film. Of course, she’s bound by honor (and non-disclosure agreements) to not reveal anything the Disney overlords don’t want her to. But Gad wasn’t going to let that stop him from trying.

For his final ambush video, he enlisted the help of several celebrities, including Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Penelope Cruz from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams himself. Some of the questions seemed a little on-the-nose, like when Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard asked if Rey’s heels “get stuck in the grates of the Millennium Falcon.” We get it, Bryce, people criticized your character’s shoe choices. Also, Rey doesn’t wear heels.

It’s unclear whether Ridley was in on the joke. I personally didn’t believe she was, though most disagree with me and they’re probably right. It might be me projecting. I will admit I’m getting a little tired of people constantly asking her to spoil secrets about the upcoming film. I’ve tried to avoid them, including Gad’s previous queries, but I couldn’t help but share this one, because it was just too deliciously evil. The Last Jedi comes out December 15, and I’m sure we’ll learn more in the coming months, so let’s try and not keep ambushing celebrities for information... at least for a little while.



